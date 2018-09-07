Old Interview Emerges Revealing PSG Star Adrien Rabiot's Admiration for New Liverpool Midfielder

An old interview with Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has emerged revealing his belief that Fabinho would have been an ideal candidate to replace Thiago Motta at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian midfielder was on the books of Monaco this time last year, with the Parisiens reportedly seeking at the time a replacement for ageing midfielder Motta.

The 23-year-old is quoted by French media outlet BFC as saying that Fabinho would have been a suitable candidate to replace the Italian - because he possessed sufficient quality at the time, and was also young enough to help lead the team into the future.

"It is important, in my opinion, to recruit a player who can succeed Thiago Motta." Rabiot said when asked at the time about Fabinho.

"For this season, since Thiago, who turned 35 (Monday), will not be able to play sixty matches this year. But also for the future," he added.

His apparent admiration may well stoke the fire of a potential reunion at Anfield, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp understood to be a long-term admirer of Rabiot, having tried to sign him previously for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract in the French capital, and has so far refused to sign a new deal with PSG. The Ligue 1 champions are still hopeful of retaining Rabiot's services for next season however, despite serious interest from the Reds.

The midfielder has also linked with a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, though PSG have so far refused to sanction a deal for the midfielder, despite the La Liga champions strong desire to sign him.

The Merseyside club, however, may have the edge over the Spanish giants after Rabiot revealed that he would like to play in the Premier League during his career.

ESPN have recently quoted the midfielder telling French radio station RMC that he "would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."