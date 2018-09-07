Report Reveals the Player West Ham Tried to Sign This Summer Before Moving for Issa Diop

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Reports from ABC Sevilla have claimed that after West Ham failed in a late pursuit of 26-year old Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, they looked to Toulouse's Issa Diop as an alternative to the Algerian.

Problems at West Ham have been well documented so far this Premier League season, with Manuel Pellegrini and his squad still adjusting to a busy summer in the transfer market. 

The Hammers spent over £100m on new additions, more than both of north London's biggest teams Arsenal and Tottenham. The qualities of Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and Felipe Anderson have yet to bear fruit this far though, with Pellegrini's men losing each of their opening four matches. 

The Spanish report claims that there was at least one player that the hammers failed to acquire though - versatile Algerian international and Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

West Ham are said to have had a bid in the region of €12-15m (£10.8-13.5m), turned down for the Betis right back, who is equally as comfortable at centre back.


Coming off the back of this deal, West Ham are alleged to have immediately switched focus to 6'4 centre back Diop, who they went on to sign for a fee in the region of £25m.

West Ham's quite desperate search for defenders may have led them to a solid acquisition in Aissa Mandi, should they have continued with negotiations. Mandi seems to have started the season well, with their last outing resulting in a 1-0 win against a strong Sevilla side and further reports suggesting a new contract is set to be in place for the 26-year old, who will have an apparent £27m release clause.


With Mandi now adapting to play in a back three formation he seems to be flourishing, with the statistics above leaving him in esteemed company, as well as showcasing his ability to play out from the back. 

