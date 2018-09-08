'If Beckham Wants Me, I'll Go': Griezmann Open to Miami Move & Reveals Desire to End Career in MLS

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed plans to finish his career in America's MLS, admitting he could do so for new franchise Inter Miami CF.

The 27-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup winning squad over the summer in Russia, is currently contracted to Atletico until 2023. However, that hasn't stopped the forward expressing his desire to move to the US in the future.

Formally launched as a franchise earlier this week, Inter Miami, part owned by David Beckham, are set to take part in the MLS in 2020, and could do so with Griezmann leading their line if his comments are anything to go by.





Speaking to L'Equipe, Griezmann said: "If Beckham wants me in his club then I'll go. I want to finish my career in the US.





"I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. Two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the US."

RHONA WISE/GettyImages

Despite revealing what his long-term goals, Griezmann's immediate future lies with Atletico Madrid, as they look to challenge both Barcelona and Real Madrid for La Liga title.

After starting the season off with more silverware following their victory in the UEFA Super Cup at the expense of Real Madrid, Diego Simeone's side have already lost ground in the league.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Defeat to Celta Vigo prior to the international break means that that Atletico Madrid sit tenth in the table, five points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have made perfect starts to the domestic campaign.