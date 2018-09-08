Join the Conversation as the FA WSL Kicks Off Live on BT Sport

This season, BT Sport has vowed to bring you 'the moments that matter the most', and on Sunday - true to their word - BT Sport will bring you live coverage of what could be the most significant moment of the season.

A new era for women's football kicks off live on BT Sport this weekend, as league titles holders Chelsea FC Women face off against Manchester City Women FC in week one of the newly professional FA Women's Super League.

11 teams will compete in the newly revamped professional FA Women's Super League this season, after a complete structural overhaul of women's football.

Chelsea FC Women will be hoping to kick start their title defence on Sunday with a statement win over their nearest title challengers last season, Manchester City Women FC. The Blues remained unbeaten throughout their 2017/18 campaign, finishing six points clear of the Citizens.

On this historic opening day of the Women's Super League, BT Sport want you to get involved. Following the Chelsea FC Women and Manchester City Women FC game, the home of FA Women's Super League, FA Continental Tyres Cup and SSE Women's FA Cup, want to hear from you.

Have your questions answered by the BT Sport WSL presenters and pundits on Sunday, and find out everything you want to know about the Women's Super League.

