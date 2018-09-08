Tottenham Fans Jump on New Balance's Sadio Mane Tweet After Player of the Month Announcement

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Tottenham fans have been very quick to mock a tweet from footwear manufacturer New Balance after the company congratulated Liverpool forward Sadio Mané for winning the first Player of the Month award this season.

The Boston-based company, who are Liverpool's kit manufacturers, were referencing the PFA Fans' Player of the Month, where Mané came out on top as the best performing player in the Premier League for August.

However, it was Tottenham's Lucas Moura who was awarded the more highly regarded EA Sports Player of the Month award.

Fans in north London have wasted no time at all in digging out the New Balance tweet...



Both Mané and Moura scored three goals last month, although the Senegal international has entered the international break with more after finding the back of the net against Leicester City on September 1.


Although the reaction from Spurs fans is hardly surprising, it is football Twiter after all, let's just be thankful that no one popped up with that token reply about Everton striker Oumar Nia... Oh for goodness sake. 

To nobody's surprise, the decision to crown Moura as August's Player of the Month also saw Liverpool fans out in full force to moan on social media, while rival fans were rejoicing at the Reds' expense.

It's just another wonderful day on football Twitter for everyone.

