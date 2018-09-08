Tottenham Fans Jump on New Balance's Sadio Mane Tweet After Player of the Month Announcement

Tottenham fans have been very quick to mock a tweet from footwear manufacturer New Balance after the company congratulated Liverpool forward Sadio Mané for winning the first Player of the Month award this season.

The Boston-based company, who are Liverpool's kit manufacturers, were referencing the PFA Fans' Player of the Month, where Mané came out on top as the best performing player in the Premier League for August.

However, it was Tottenham's Lucas Moura who was awarded the more highly regarded EA Sports Player of the Month award.

Fans in north London have wasted no time at all in digging out the New Balance tweet...

But but. He isnt — TMG (@samirhafeji14) September 7, 2018

But lucas moura won it 😂 — Fenty (@fenn96AFC) September 7, 2018





No this is actually what happens lads pic.twitter.com/h5aah1DX8z — jamie (@jamied90_) September 7, 2018





This was a very awkward premature post, he could have done mour-a. — Fenty (@fenn96AFC) September 7, 2018

Can’t be August this year your on about 😂😂😂 😎👊 — phil hill (@philhill1979) September 7, 2018

Both Mané and Moura scored three goals last month, although the Senegal international has entered the international break with more after finding the back of the net against Leicester City on September 1.





Although the reaction from Spurs fans is hardly surprising, it is football Twiter after all, let's just be thankful that no one popped up with that token reply about Everton striker Oumar Nia... Oh for goodness sake.

Absolutely stolen from under Oumar Niasse’s nose — Massive Ears (@MoloYT_) September 6, 2018

To nobody's surprise, the decision to crown Moura as August's Player of the Month also saw Liverpool fans out in full force to moan on social media, while rival fans were rejoicing at the Reds' expense.

I'm okay with Javi Gracia winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award ahead of Jürgen Klopp but Lucas Moura pipping both Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk to the Player of the Month award is surprising. #LFC — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) September 7, 2018

How has Lucas moura won player of the month?? Mane all day if not him Alonso... — Road to Madrid #LFC (@JayD_deOne) September 7, 2018

It's just another wonderful day on football Twitter for everyone.