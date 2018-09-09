MLS: David Villa Nets Free Kick in 86th Minute to Gift NYCFC 1-1 Draw With DC United

Villa rescued NYCFC with a late goal off a free kick. Catch up on the rest of Saturday's action around MLS.

By Associated Press
September 09, 2018

NEW YORK — David Villa tied it in the 86th minute off a free kick and New York City FC snapped a two-game skid with a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Saturday.

Bill Hamid had seven of his eight saves before Villa broke through with a bender from just beyond the top of the penalty arc for City (14-8-7). It was Villa’s 11th goal of the season.

NYCFC had 68.3 percent of possession and outshot D.C. United 31-2.

Steve Birnbaum opened the scoring for United (8-11-7) on a header in the 58th minute, getting behind the NYCFC defenders on Wayne Rooney’s free kick and beating onrushing goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the ball at the top of the 6-yard box.

SPORTING KC 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Felipe Gutierrez scored in the 53rd minute to lift Sporting Kansas City over Orlando City.

Gutierrez took Yohan Croizet’s cross at the top of the penalty arc and slotted home a roller past goalkeeper Joe Bendik. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Tim Melia had three saves to record his 12th shutout of the season.

Sporting KC (14-7-6) has won five of its last six. Orlando City (7-17-3) dropped to 1-15-2 over its last 18 matches.

TIMBERS 2, RAPIDS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in just his second game of the season and Diego Valeri added a goal in Portland’s victory over Colorado.

The Timbers (12-7-8) went into the game hanging on to the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and needing the win with just seven games left.

The Rapids (6-15-6) have lost three in a row.

