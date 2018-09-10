Gelson Martins Case Rumbles on as Sporting CP Remain Hopeful of Receiving Compensation

Sporting CP's lawsuit against Atletico Madrid over the signing of Gelson Martins is still ongoing, with the Portuguese side increasingly hopeful of receiving compensation for the transfer.

Martins joined Atletico on a free transfer during the summer, having rescinded his contract with Sporting due to the training ground invasion by fans at the end of last season.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Sporting considered that this was not "just cause" for Martins to leave and sued Atletico. As Marca reports, the saga is still ongoing, with Martins now claiming compensation from Sporting because his contract was interrupted.

However, the Portuguese side are confident that they will win, so much so that they rejected a €20m offer from Atletico to settle the case, according to ex-president Sousa Cintra.

"I said that the price of Gelson was €100m because that was the clause," he said.

"Atletico offered €15m first and then €17m. They thought that Sporting CP would accept anything, but they were wrong.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I reached €45m in my proposal and I'm sure that Atletico have all the interest in the world in reaching an agreement because I am sure that Sporting CP will not lose, as the lawyers tell me that we will not lose.





"If I had any doubts I would have accepted the €20m that Atletico offered at the end, but I didn't and I left the matter for the new board."





Martins has already made two La Liga appearances for his new team - and even been linked with a move away from his new club - but this saga will continue to overshadow his early days at the Wanda Metropolitano.