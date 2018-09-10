Report Reveals How West Ham Missed Out on Signing Lazio Star Jordan Lukaku in Double Swoop

West Ham rejected the opportunity to sign SS Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku as part of a combined deal with Felipe Anderson due to I Biancocelesti's high asking price, according to reports in Italy.

The Irons splashed close to £100m on new signings ahead of the new season, with Brazil international Anderson their marquee acquisition after swapping the Stadio Olimpico for London Stadium in a £34m move - setting a new club record which was previously set by Issa Diop just two weeks earlier.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Reports at the time suggested that West Ham were also in bringing Belgium international Lukaku, the younger brother of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, to east London early in the transfer window.

However, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera claimed in Monday's edition that West Ham turned their nose up at the deal after being told the 24-year-old's inclusion in the proposed double deal would cost an extra £9m.

Despite not being an astronomical fee in today's market, especially for clubs in the Premier League, West Ham's decision-makers felt that the fee was too much of a risk given Lukaku's injury record - the defender is currently out due to knee ligament inflammation.

Additionally, the Irons already have two first team defenders who can fill in that possition. Aaron Cresswell remains the club's most senior left back, and many believe that the England international should be starting week in week out for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Arthur Masuaku is also staking a claim for a place in the starting lineup. Although the France-born, DR Congo international is somewhat lacking with his defensive nous, the 24-year-old offers incredible pace and physicality which is invaluable in the Premier League.