'Utter Disaster': West Ham Fans Slam Winger for Woeful Performance on International Duty

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko may have scored the winning goal in Ukraine's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Slovakia, but he is still getting criticism for a what many fans believed was a lacklustre performance by the 28-year-old.

The former Borussia Dortmund  man signed for West Ham in the summer for £17.5m, but fans have felt underwhelmed by Yarmolenko. Many fans have cited an apparent lack of fitness, with many believing that he is a shadow of the player who was linked to Liverpool a few seasons ago.

Despite helping his nation win the match, West Ham fans took to twitter to offer their post-match analysis on Yarmolenko's performance. Here's the pick of the bunch:

Yarmolenko has not been at his best for a years now. He was steady during his solitary season at Borussia Dortmund, but only scored three goals in his 18 Bundesliga appearances. He clearly was not up to the standard which Dortmund required, which was why he was sold by the German club.

The Ukrainian has so far failed to show his best form for West Ham either, however, in defence of Yarmolenko he is yet to start a Premier League match and therefore hasn't really had a genuine chance to prove himself.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In regards to his performance against Slovakia, Yarmolenko showed that he is clearly out of form. But, credit to Yarmolenko despite his poor performances of late, he still had the confidence to step up and take a crucial penalty which, in the end, resulted in his side's victory.

Yarmolenko and Ukraine's next match comes up against Italy in an international friendly, whilst his next match for West Ham is a trip to Everton.

