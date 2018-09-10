'Utter Disaster': West Ham Fans Slam Winger for Woeful Performance on International Duty

West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko may have scored the winning goal in Ukraine's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Slovakia, but he is still getting criticism for a what many fans believed was a lacklustre performance by the 28-year-old.

The former Borussia Dortmund man signed for West Ham in the summer for £17.5m, but fans have felt underwhelmed by Yarmolenko. Many fans have cited an apparent lack of fitness, with many believing that he is a shadow of the player who was linked to Liverpool a few seasons ago.

Despite helping his nation win the match, West Ham fans took to twitter to offer their post-match analysis on Yarmolenko's performance. Here's the pick of the bunch:

Yarmolenko's dribbling attemps have been an utter disaster so far. He hasn't been able to dribble past a single defender facing him. — Sergii Filonenko (@bigphilua) September 9, 2018

Must admit that Yarmolenko looks awful atm. Unfit 😬#UKRSVK — FPL Majestic 🇺🇦 (@FPL_Majestic) September 9, 2018

Such a shame to see how Yarmolenko has declined over the last couple of years, was a proper exciting player when he was like 22 and being linked with Liverpool — Gaz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gdjp_wwfc) September 9, 2018

Skriniar is a wall...Yarmolenko is close to tears. — Miro (@cuban2114) September 9, 2018

Yarmolenko looks horrible today #UKRSVK — Mike Demkiw (@MikeDemkiw) September 9, 2018

Yarmolenko’s club issues seem to have affected his National form as well! Just doesn’t have that killer final ball, product or touch. Let’s hope he finds it inbetween now and the next games in October 🙏🏼 — Zorya Londonsk Weekly (@ZoryaLondonsk) September 9, 2018

Where is Yarmolenko now? Glad he's not in @BVB anyhow — roar hansen (@badrumbadrum) September 9, 2018

Yarmolenko has not been at his best for a years now. He was steady during his solitary season at Borussia Dortmund, but only scored three goals in his 18 Bundesliga appearances. He clearly was not up to the standard which Dortmund required, which was why he was sold by the German club.

The Ukrainian has so far failed to show his best form for West Ham either, however, in defence of Yarmolenko he is yet to start a Premier League match and therefore hasn't really had a genuine chance to prove himself.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In regards to his performance against Slovakia, Yarmolenko showed that he is clearly out of form. But, credit to Yarmolenko despite his poor performances of late, he still had the confidence to step up and take a crucial penalty which, in the end, resulted in his side's victory.