Wilfried Zaha Set for Early Return to Action After Speedy Recovery From Groin Injury

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha is set to make his return to the Crystal Palace first team against Huddersfield Town.


Zaha, who has won Palace's player of the year award three seasons in a row, missed the Eagles last match against Southampton with a groin strain. Without Zaha, Palace slipped to a 2-0 defeat to the Saints.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The good news for Crystal Palace fans and manager Roy Hodgson is that the injury was just a minor one. According to the Evening Standard, Zaha has recovered quickly and will make the trip up to Huddersfield.


This is a huge boost for a Palace team that has not won a match without Zaha in the team since September 2016. Despite winning their first match of the season against Fulham, Palace have lost their three subsequent Premier League matches.

Despite being just 25 years old, Zaha is already likely to be remembered as a Crystal Palace legend. The Ivorian was instrumental in Palace's promotion winning season in 2012/13, even scoring two goals in the playoff semi finals.

Zaha had an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United, but then returned back to Crystal Palace. He hasn't looked back and has scored 24 Premier League goals since returning to Selhurst Park. Without Zaha's goals and trickery on the wing, then Palace would almost certainly have suffered relegation last season. He has already scored two goals for Palace in just three matches this season.

Zaha's absence was keenly felt in Palace's defeat to Southampton. Hodgson opted to start Benteke and Jordan Ayew up front and both seemed to lack chemistry, offering little going forward.

Even though it's only September, Palace's match against Huddersfield will be billed as a relegation six-pointer, so it is crucial that Zaha and his Crystal Palace teammates are at their best.

