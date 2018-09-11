Atletico Boss Diego Simeone 'Disappointed' for Antoine Griezmann Over FIFA Best Awards Snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has revealed who he prefers out of Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but gave an unexpected answer when discussing who he thinks is the world's best player.

In an interview with Spanish radio Cope, the Argentine said that he preferred the Brazilian's work rate over Mbappe's more 'individualistic' style.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

Neymar cost Le Parisians almost £200m when he signed from Barcelona, whilst it took £166m to prise Mbappe away from Monaco, but the Atleti manager has singled one out as more selfless than the other.

Simeone said: "Neymar, of course. When he was part of Luis Enrique's Barcelona, he worked when he had to. Mbappe is much more individualistic".





The 48-year-old also discussed who he thinks is the world's best player, with his answer being a player than can be found within the ranks of his very own Madrid based side.





Simeone added: "Griezmann is world champion, European Supercup champion and Europa League champion.

no words necessary. pic.twitter.com/f7eKCCoAA5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2018

"He has finished second in the Spanish League where we play Real Madrid and Barcelona, who between them are continually winning the Champions League and he was the best player in the World Cup final.

"Griezmann in this last year was the best in the world. It's a shame that he's not among the finalist (for FIFA's The Best award). The truth is that I feel sorry for the boy, it makes you feel a little disappointed."

Simeone believes that, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from his side's city rivals, the two teams from Madrid are much closer in terms of competing for honours.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Atleti boss continued: "Without Cristiano Ronaldo, we get closer to Real Madrid. Can we be champions? Of course, if Barcelona stumble.

"If Diego Costa and (Jan) Oblak are well, we have a lot of chances to win. And we have the best player in the world today, which is Griezmann."