Benfica Set to Place €120m Release Clause in Joao Felix's Contract After Failed West Ham Move

Portuguese club Benfica are keen to place an astonishing €120m release clause in playmaker Joao Felix's contract, after West Ham United failed in a summer move for the forward.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this summer, the Hammers were in talks with a number of players all of which broke down, with the 18-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder amongst those names mooted link with a switch to the London Stadium.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

After a move failed to materialise, Portuguese publication Record now report that Aguias are now looking to add a release clause the equivalent of £107m to Felix's existing deal, that would test the purse strings of any top flight club across Europe - not least Manuel Pellegrini's floundering Irons.

Such is the excitement surrounding the Benfica attacker, Felix is expected to become the latest player in a line of players honed by the former Portuguese champions, after the likes of David Luiz, Angel di Maria and Nemanja Matic all moved on to the top level of European club competition.

A member of Portugal's Under-18s, Under-19s and now Under-21s, Felix spent six years with FC Porto's youth academy before opting to switch Porto for Lisbon in 2015, breaking into the Benfica B side two seasons ago.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

After West Ham missed out on the potential capture of one of Iberia's most burgeoning talents, the Portuguese attacker has featured in five first-team games so far this season, and achieved instant cult hero status equalising against city rivals Sporting Clube de Portugal in the Lisbon derby last month.

With the Hammers without a single point after four league games and propping up the table, the absence of Manuel Lanzini has been keenly felt.

It was hoped that his void in east London would be filled by Felix, but as super agent Jorge Mendes continues to drive talks over a new deal for the player, it seems West Ham's hopes of sealing a major coup could be at an end.