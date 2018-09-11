ON THIS DAY: Everton Stun Man Utd, Carragher Enters Own Goal Hell & Reading Topple Man City

Another day, another dose of footballing history.

From stunning comebacks, strokes of misfortune and the toppling of a footballing powerhouse, September 11 has seen it's fair share of thrills and spills on the pitch.

Here's a look at the best of the action in years gone by.

Arsenal Romp to Victory Over Ipswich

Our first trip down memory lane takes us back to the infancy of the Premier League, and Arsenal's clash with Ipswich Town in 1993.

The Gunners were looking to make a fast start to the season, and loaded with Ian Wright and Kevin Campbell fuelled ammunition up front, they looked more than capable of overpowering the Tractor Boys at Highbury.

And so it would prove, as George Graham's side cruised to a 4-0 comprehensive win over their 'out-gunned' opponents. The north Londoners dynamic duo did the damage, with Campbell firing a hat-trick in addition to Wright's first-half opener.

Calamity Carragher Suffers Anfield Nightmare

If you're a Liverpool fan, look away now. If you're a Jamie Carragher fan, look away now. If you're none of the above, you'll probably quite enjoy this.

The venue? Anfield. The opponents? Manchester United. The worst possible scenario for a defender in this heavyweight fixture? Probably scoring an own goal or making a catastrophic mistake.

So imagine how Carragher felt when he netted not one, but two own goals against United during their 1999 Premier League clash. The first was actually a classy finish - planting a sprawling diving header past Sander Westerveld, before he accidentally bundled the ball home from close range following a United corner.

To make matters worse, Liverpool would lose the game 3-2 - with Andy Cole netting the winner before getting himself sent off in a bad tempered affair.

Fulham Hit Back to Down Spurs

Rewind sixteen years and it was quite the game at Craven Cottage when Fulham took on Tottenham.

The visitors strode into a two-goal lead, with Dean Richards and Teddy Sheringham doing the business for Glenn Hoddle's side.

They would inexplicably suffer a second half meltdown though, as Fulham hit back in sensational style - former Arsenal midfielder Junichi Inamoto grabbing the first, before future Spurs midfielder Steed Malbranque drew the teams level with six minutes to go.

The Cottagers weren't done there though, and the proverbial roof soon came off in west London as Sylvain Legwinski netted a last gasp winner to seal all three points.

Palermo Edge Seven-Goal Thriller

For all you lovers of European football, fear not - we have a barnstormer of a Serie A clash to bring you from seven years ago.

Inter, who had completed an impressive treble the season before in scooping the league, Coppa Italia and Champions League crowns, traveled to high-flying Palermo in what was a game guaranteed to be full of goals.

The game flattered to deceive in the first half as the Nerazzurri secured the only goal heading into the break, scored by Diego Milito. What followed was an impressive comeback from the home side, topped off by a phenomenal late finish that dealt a serious blow to the confidence of Rafa Benitez's side.

Fabrizio Miccoli scored twice, before former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez and Mauricio Pinilla netted late on to stun Benitez's side - despite Milito scoring another and Diego Forlan grabbing a last-gasp consolation to make the score 4-3.

Red-Hot Royals Stun Man City

Yep, you heard it right - Reading seeing off Manchester City under the lights at the Madejski Stadium in a Premier League clash.

Okay, so it wasn't quite the same standards back at City in those days, with Stuart Pearce tasked with managing a slightly more run-of-the-mill side. Nevertheless, the Royals were new at this top flight game - but that didn't stop them from taking the future Premier League champions to task on a mild Monday night in Reading.

Skipper Ivar Ingimarsson's goal was the difference, with Ousmane Dabo's red card ten minutes from time ending a particularly disappointing Citizens evening on an even sourer note.

Everton Stun United With Last Gasp Heroics

Onto another comeback that will go down in the annuls of Premier League time as one of the more dramatic, and unexpected reversals in fortune.

Losing 3-1 at Goodison Park heading into stoppage time, Everton seemed down and out in their Premier League clash with Manchester United eight years ago.

But we wouldn't be talking about this game now unless something drastic happened - and well, it did. First, Tim Cahill netted in the first minute of stoppage time to break United fans out in a cold sweat, before Mikel Arteta did the unthinkable - sweeping home from the edge of the box to make it 3-3, sending the home supporters away in dreamland.

Van Der Vaart Makes Spurs Premier League Debut

And speaking of eight years ago, it's worth mentioning that former Tottenham star Rafael van Der Vaart made his debut for the club on this day.

The Dutch midfield maestro would end up making 63 Premier League appearances for Spurs, contributing a healthy 24 goals to the cause. The Dutchman oozed class on the ball and had an unerring knack of being in the right place at the right time - more through judgment as opposed to luck.

His debut was a rather tepid affair, as Spurs ground out a 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns. Luka Modric opened the scoring for the away side, before the Baggies fought back to grab a point through Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt.

8 years ago, I made my @premierleague debut for @SpursOfficial. It was love at first sight and the start of an unforgettable chapter in my career. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/BGMpZjv13X — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) September 11, 2018

It wouldn't take him long to make his mark in north London though, as his penalty the following weekend against Wolves helped Spurs overcome a goal deficit at White Hart Lane to run out 3-1 winners.