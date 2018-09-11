Inter Flop Gabriel Barbosa Claims He Has No Regrets Over Failed Serie A Move

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has admitted to having no regrets over a move to the Italian top flight with Inter, after a tough period in Serie A saw the player eventually make the move back to his hometown club in Brazil.

Gabigol made the move to Inter in 2016 for €29.5m from childhood club Santos, but the striker failed to find form at I Nerazzurri, scoring one goal in nine appearances before being loaned out to Benfica a year later.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The 22-year-old left the Portuguese club after 165 minutes of playing time and was instantly sent back on loan to Santos.

As quoted by Football Italia, the forward said: "I don’t have regrets over how it went with Inter, as these things happen in football. I wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. I have three years on my contract with Inter, so we’ll see what happens.

"I really liked the fans in Italy and my teammates were always very kind too. Even now on social media, fans keep asking me to return.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

"It’s hard to say what didn’t work. Perhaps at that moment the team needed something different to what I could give. I played very little and only scored one goal." 

The forward has returned to his best form at Santos with 21 goals in 40 appearances since returning. When talking about his future Barbosa will not look too far ahead as he focuses on his time back at his hometown club. 

Jam Media/GettyImages

He added: "There’s a while to go yet, so I just want to focus on training well and doing my best for Santos. I’ll talk it over at the end of the year with my agent, my family and the club."

