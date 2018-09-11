Luke Shaw Set for Extended Absence After Brutal Clash of Heads Against Spain at Wembley

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Luke Shaw looks set to miss Manchester United's next two games after suffering a concussion in England's 2-1 defeat to Spain on Saturday evening. 

The Mirror report that United could hold the left-back out from their Champions League opener against Young Boys next Wednesday in addition to Saturday's late afternoon kickoff against Watford at Vicarage Road. 

Shaw's absence will be felt keenly by last season's Premier League runners up, with Jose Mourinho failing to find a convincing fill-in on the left flank in his two and a bit seasons at Old Trafford - with Ashley Young playing as a makeshift defender for much of last season. 

The 23-year-old looked to have finally put a plethora of fitness issues behind him at the start of the current campaign, impressing even in United's humbling defeat at the hands of Spurs, but his enforced absence will bring that excellent form to a grinding halt when his side look to tear down Watford's 100% record on the weekend. 

Speaking in the aftermath of Shaw's accidental clash of heads with Dani Carvajal on Saturday, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “We'll have to assess him a bit more overnight and tomorrow, but that's definitely a good sign. Difficult to tell [if he was unconscious]. There'll be tests. We won't take any chances with his health, it was a nasty looking fall, but he is awake and talking."

The injury came just days after Shaw admitted that he was close to losing his leg after a 2015 clash with PSV Eindhoven defender Hector Moreno, revealing: "I was really close to losing my leg. I didn't know that until six months later when the doctor told me. At the time, they were thinking about flying me back. If I'd flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)