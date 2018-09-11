Real Madrid's Marcelo Accepts 4-Month Prison Sentence and Heavy Fine After Settling Tax Evasion Case

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Real Madrid superstar Marcelo is the latest professional footballer to reach an agreement with Spanish prosecutors on tax evasion charges after reportedly accepting a four-month prison sentence and heavy fine for defrauding the Spanish treasury.


As has also been the case with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Javier Mascherano and others, Marcelo will not serve any time behind bars as his sentence will remains suspended because it is under two years and for a non-violent crime.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication El Mundo, the suspended prison sentence is accompanied by an order to pay a sum of €753,624. That is the original €490,917 fee he defrauded plus a further €196,367 as a fine and added interest for late payment.

El Mundo further revealed that Marcelo admitted to having transferred his image rights to a company based in Uruguay, one that lacks the 'human and material resources to carry out its function'. The four-time Champions League winner also admitted it was a 'screen company' used for the purpose of evading taxes payable in Spain.

In total, €1.168m in earnings was funnelled through the company in the 2013 fiscal year.

On the pitch, Marcelo will be looking to win a record equalling fifth Champions League title this season, with he and a handful of other Real Madrid players, including Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, able to match the tally recorded by Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

