Sebastian Prodl Says He Isn't Ready to Pull the Plug on Watford Career But Could Consider Leaving

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl has said that he could consider his future if he is not given more first team opportunities at Vicarage Road.

The 31-year-old Austrian has only made one League Cup appearance for the Hornets so far this season, having made 21 in the Premier League last term.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Watford have won all four of their opening matches in the league this season without Prodl in the lineup, and are currently third on the Premier League table. The defender has indicated that the lack of action hasn't bothered him yet, but he is worried it could make for a difficult time convincing Austria's manager he's worthy of inclusion when international fixtures come around.

“With four consecutive wins, the arguments are tough, they’ve played well, we have six central defenders in the squad who are all entitled to play,” he told Der Standard recently.

Austrian source Laola1 also quote the player as saying: “Currently it does not affect me yet – with emphasis on not yet, but of course this can lead to impairment. And my next big goal with the national team is to qualify for EURO 2020. If the situation does not improve you have to think something over.”

“I’m no longer in the situation when I’m 24 years old and say I do not play for half a year or a year does not affect me greatly, I’m 31 now, I’ve seen a lot, I’ve gained routine and I’m still relatively relaxed I am not in a position to compensate for weeks, even months, but in the long run such a situation is personally unsustainable for the national team.

“I’m still not ready to pull the ripcord and change club, there will be injury and suspension, so if I’m the one who plays and we have such a run, things can change so quickly.”

