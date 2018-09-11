Wolves Set to Re-Enter Negotiations for Rui Patricio as Sporting CP Demand Huge Fee

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers could be made to pay more than they expected for Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The stopper was one of the players who moved to cancel his contract at Sporting CP at the end of last season following several unsavoury incidents, one of which left certain players injured after they were attacked by masked men at the club's training ground.

Patricio, along with other first team stars including Gelson Martins, cited safety concerns as the cause of his wanting to back out of his deal with the club.

A temporary board took charge of Patricio's move to England. And, according to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), that same board filed a complaint to FIFA which states that the Premier League side are obliged to pay them €54m for the keeper.

Sporting now have a new president in Frederico Vanadas, who has reportedly reopened the process and has set things in place to come up with new agreements for all the players who had their contracts terminated.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Wolves had attempted to pay €18m for Patricio during the summer, but Sporting were more keen on netting €54m for the player, while former president Bruno de Carvalho saw to it that the proposed deal was scuppered.

The report claims the reason for the Portuguese side demand for €54m is a combination of a €45m release clause Patricio's old Sporting CP contract, plus another €9m to cover the wages for the two years left on the deal.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are set to undergo a similar process over the transfer of Patricio's teammate Martins, as Sporting CP seek compensation of around €45m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)