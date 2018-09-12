Huddersfield Town Legend to Watch First Game at John Smith's Stadium on Saturday

Former Huddersfield Town manager Eoin Hand is set to host a Q&A session with fans ahead of watching the team play at the John Smith's Stadium for the first time this Saturday, as Huddersfield host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Hand took charge of Huddersfield between 1988 and 1992, and was responsible for creating an exciting side who reached the Football League Third Division play-offs for the first time in the club's history.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner interviewed the 72-year-old ahead of his first visit to the stadium, with Hand saying: “It’s great to be back in Huddersfield for the match and I’m looking forward to meeting some old friends at the club.





“Chatting with the fans has always been great, so the Q&A will be enjoyable, but I am really looking forward to the match, because I haven’t seen a game at the stadium before.





“In fact, it’s quite a few years since I last saw a Premier League match, so it will be a very interesting and enjoyable afternoon.

“David [Wagner] is certainly maximising things at Town in every way.

“His association with Jurgen Klopp seems very strong and I’m sure is helpful, but the whole thing for Town is about survival in the Premier League."

Pool/GettyImages

Hand is the man who initially brought club legend Peter Jackson to Huddersfield in 1990. Jackson played for Huddersfield for four years, before managing the club on two separate occasions between 1997 and 2007.

Historic players Iwan Roberts and 'Iffy' Onuora also arrived at the club under Hand's management, with the two players combining for over 300 appearances for Huddersfield between 1989 and 1993.