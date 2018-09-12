Huddersfield's Isaac Mbenza Reveals Bad Relationship With Former Manager Led to Terriers Switch

Huddersfield forward Isaac Mbenza has revealed a bad relationship with his former manager at Montpellier paved the way for his move to the Terriers.

Mbenza joined Huddersfield during the summer transfer window on loan, although David Wagner's side have the option to make the deal permanent should it go well.

The Belgium Under-21 international has made one league appearance for Huddersfield so far this season, a 22 minute cameo against Cardiff, and also featured in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke.

Talking to DH, Mbenza revealed the deterioration in the relationship between himself and Michel Der Zakarian led to his switch to the Premier League.

He said: “I had arrived at the end of a cycle, and I had the chance to sign in the Premier League. Entering this league is really complicated. The club is building, it arrived in the elite a year ago. [David Wagner] had the right words; he managed to convince me.

“I had a bad relationship with the Montpellier manager. It played in my decision. The club find themselves in it too. I only had one year of contract left. I was going to renew, but this offer arrived ten days before the end of the window.

“They wanted to do it quickly. Montpellier gave me a choice. They would have been happy if I stayed. I would’ve renewed, it would have been advantageous. Either I stayed or I left for the best league in the world."

Huddersfield take on Crystal Palace on Saturday as they look to improve upon their current league position of 17th.