Report Claims Atletico Madrid Star Turned Down Double Money Offer From Man Utd This Summer

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez turned down an offer to double his wages at Manchester United during the summer, with the Premier League side among those reported to have made an approach.

The 22-year-old signed an extension with the Rojiblancos last year, amid strong interest from Real Madrid, pushing the expiry date on his contract to 2022. However, after his sensational summer, during which he won the World Cup with Les Bleus, his stock has soared and he has since penned another new deal which extends to 2024.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Atleti also upped the player's release clause to €80m due to the rife interest in his services, yet he seems to be quite committed to the club who signed him from Rayo Majadahonda as an 11-year-old in 2007.


Spanish outlet Marca report there was interest from both Manchester clubs during the first week of August, while United are understood to have offered to double Hernandez's earnings after letting him know that they were willing to meet his release clause ahead of the closing of the Premier League's transfer window.


However, he decided to remain with Atleti and voiced his decision a few days later, claiming: "I'm still at the club of my life."


Barcelona are also said to have made attempts to sign Hernandez from the Madrid club on more than one occasion, as have Real - who signed his younger Brother Theo last year. 

Atletico were also able to keep Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona's clutches this summer after convincing him to stay amid United's well-publicised interest the year before.

