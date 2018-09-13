Sadio Mane Reveals His Parents Were Against His Decision to Pursue a Career in Professional Football

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has sensationally revealed that his own parents were against his decision to pursue a career in professional football, even going as far as saying that they felt he was 'wasting his time'.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Senegal international has admitted that he was not supported in the early days during his pursuit of a career in football.

Sadio Mane has been awarded the PFA player of the month for August. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 3, 2018

Mane said: "I was born in a village where there had never been a footballer who'd made it in the major championships.

"I always said: 'This is the only job that will enable me to help you. And I think I have a chance to become a footballer.'

"They weren't sure about it because I was a long way from the capital and almost nobody from there had succeeded. So they were against the idea, and they never believed it, right up until the day when I signed my first professional contract."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 26-year-old, currently joint top scorer in the Premier League with four goals in four games, signed his first deal with Metz in 2011.

Following his time in France, Mane moved to Red Bull Salzburg, then Southampton, before making a big money move to Anfield.

Mane continued: "For them, it wasn't possible. They weren't exactly wrong because it really wasn't straightforward, but I wanted to realise my dream of becoming a footballer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I gave it everything. It got to the point where they didn't really have a choice, so they started helping me, and it worked. Today, they're all proud."

Liverpool's number 10 will get the chance to build on his lightning start to the season when the Reds take on Tottenham this weekend, where Jurgen Klopp's side will have their title credentials tested.