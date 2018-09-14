Former Norwich Midfielder Wes Hoolahan Joins West Brom Until January With Option to Extend Deal

West Bromwich Albion have announced the signing of former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan on a short-term deal.

The Irish veteran left the Canaries in April after a ten-year spell and has now joined the Baggies following an impressive trial. His deal with the Hawthorns residents will expire in January but there is an option to extend past that.

"Darren Moore has bolstered his Albion squad with confirmation that midfielder Wes Hoolahan has signed for the Club," a statement on West Brom's official website reads..

"The former Republic of Ireland and Norwich City playmaker has agreed a short-term deal with the option to extend in January."

Moore told the club's website that the decision to bring Hoolahan in wasn't a difficult one at all after taking a good look at the player over the span of a few days.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

“In the end, it wasn’t a difficult decision because Wes’s quality was there for all to see and he brings great experience and greater options to our group," he declared.

“We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“The agreement is short term but there is the potential for Wes to stay longer if things work out. I’m delighted to get him here.

“We’ve got seven games in 21 days in October and we are going to have to manage the squad to cope with the demands of that schedule. Every single player will be important to us.”