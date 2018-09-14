​Huddersfield vs Crystal Palace Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

The international break is finally over, and with that, the Premier League also returns. As, erm, fun as the Nations League was, it doesn't come close to the entertainment thrown up by England's top-flight. Nowhere near.

Tottenham take on Liverpool, whilst high flying Watford go up against Manchester United, but we all know which game we're looking forward to the most is; Huddersfield vs Crystal Palace.

Image by Jude Summerfield

The Terriers welcome the Eagles to the John Smith's Stadium, with David Wagner's men still looking for their first win of the season.

Palace, led by Roy Hodgson, will be looking to end a run of three straight losses having won their opening game of the season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Saturday's clash.

Classic Encounter

Crystal Palace 1-1 Huddersfield Town - 22 December 2012

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Back when the Eagles were in the midst of their promotion campaign on 2012/13, Huddersfield came to Selhurst Park and gave Ian Holloway's side one of their toughest games.

A fast start from the Terriers saw Palace's Damien Delaney forced into making a desperate sliding tackle, which saw him receive a straight red card.

Palace old boy Sean Scannell won a penalty soon after, only for Julian Speroni to save the weak effort.

Holloway's side, buoyed from the penalty miss, took an unexpected lead through Wilfried Zaha's lashed effort into the top right corner.

However, a soft goal conceded after Speroni allowed Keith Southern's shot to squirm through his hands put the scores level.

The match ended with both sides taking a share of the spoils, but not before referee Graham Scott evened up the numbers on the pitch by showing Anthony Gerrard a straight red.

Key Battle

Wilfried Zaha vs Mathias Jørgensen

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Having missed the 2-0 loss to Southampton with a groin injury, Palace's main man is expected to make a comeback against Huddersfield, and boy do his side need him.





Palace looked devoid of ideas last time out without the Ivorian. He is their main source of creativity and attacking intent.





In Mathias Jorgensen's case, with Zaha's new role as a central striker, the Dane will be tasked with dealing with the elusive forward. Whether or not he can nullify his effects could well decide the match.

Team News

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Hodgson, as aforementioned, will be delighted to welcome his number 11 back into the fold for the trip to Huddersfield. However, key duo James Tomkins and Christian Benteke are expected to miss out with calf and knee injuries respectively.





Pape Souare, Scott Dann and Connor Wickham are all still unavailable.





For Huddersfield, David Wagner looks to have a fully fit squad to choose from, with only Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi slight doubts with knee issues.

Predicted Huddersfield Lineup: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe, Mooy, Billing, Diakhaby, van La Parra, Mounie





Predicted Crystal Palace Lineup: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Sakho, van Aanholt, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha

Prediction

John Early/GettyImages

Both sides come into the game in poor form, suggesting that the two teams sides will be looking to go at each other from the off with no preconceived fears of the opposition's good form.





As a result of that, we should expect a real blood and thunder approach to the game from both sides. However, it must be said that on paper, Palace's individuals pose a bigger threat than Huddersfield's.





It will be a tight game, but perhaps the Eagles' individual quality will prevail.





Prediction: Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace