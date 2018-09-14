Leicester City Back-Up Keeper Confirms His Frustration at Lack of Game Time in Revealing Interview

September 14, 2018

Leicester City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time he is being afforded at the East Midlands club.

The Bosnian-born Swiss keeper signed for the Foxes in 2017, but has made just four appearances for the club since then. With Kasper Schmeichel the obvious number one at the King Power, Jakupovic would've been forgiven for thinking he'd be given a chance in cup competition. This doesn't appear to be the case though, with Danny Ward starting between the sticks in the cups.

Speaking to Blick, Jakupovic expressed his disappointment at the lack of playing time, and bemoaned the fact that Claude Puel had Ward above him in the pecking order.

“When I signed up a year ago, I knew it would be hard to get past Schmeichel. He’s a great goalie and a great guy, but they bought me so we could push each other. I’ve always done that. 

"Now, this season, they signed Ward for a lot of money. The coach has decided he is his number two. Despite this, they didn’t let me go, even though there were good offers.

Despite Jakupovic's obvious discontent, the stopper has acknowledged that there's very little he can do about it until January - at the earliest.


“I have another two years on my contract. At the moment, I have no choice but to live with this situation. Before, I would have raged, and then regretted it in hindsight”.

