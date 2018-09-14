Liverpool Boosted for Spurs Clash as Brazil Trio Return From International Duty 24 Hours Early

Liverpool have been significantly boosted ahead of the return of Premier League action this weekend after key trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho arrived back from international duty with Brazil 24 hours earlier than expected.

Although none played in second game, they had been with the Selecao in the United States, facing El Salvador into the equivalent of the small hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

JIM WATSON/GettyImages

Given that the Reds are due to play Tottenham at Wembley in Saturday's early kickoff, their participation in the crucial game was thought to be heavily in doubt.

However, a report from the Daily Mirror has explained that a chartered plane was 'given clearance earlier than expected', meaning that all three were able to lightly train on Thursday and will now be involved in a full session with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Friday.

That should see manager Jurgen Klopp select Firmino and Alisson to start, while Fabinho is tipped to take a place on the bench as he awaits his competitive Reds debut after a £40m summer move.

Chartering a private plane to rush players back from international duty is nothing new for Liverpool, particularly with regard to those returning from the Americas. On one occasion in 2016 they even clubbed together with Chelsea and Manchester City.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After winning their opening four Premier League games to top the table at this early stage, the Spurs game will be the toughest test that Liverpool have faced so far this season. They were hammered 4-1 in this fixture at Wembley last year and will be keen to exact revenge.