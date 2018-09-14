Liverpool Set to Confirm Signing of Young Goalkeeper After Successful Trial

Liverpool appear set to add to their goalkeeping department with the imminent signing of six foot seven stopper Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

English born McKenzie-Lyle is set to join the Reds' youth teams after impressing coaches during a trial period at the club. The Guyana international took to Instagram to confirm the news of his delight at signing for Liverpool.

Formerly of League Two club Barnet, the 20-year-old has recently spent time at Cockfosters, St Ives Town and Hayes & Leading United where the youngster made a total of 11 appearances.

The youngster made one appearance for Barnet, coming on as a substitute after first choice goalkeeper Jamie Stephens had been sent off.

McKenzie-Lyle is already a full international for Guyana, being called up to the senior side for the 2017 Caribbean Cup competition. The youngster made his debut soon after in a 3-2 loss to Suriname and even scored in the defeat.

He will join a strong list of goalkeepers at Liverpool, with several promising backup options available to Jurgen Klopp behind summer signing Alisson Becker.

Republic of Ireland youth international Caoimhin Kelleher is also highly rated at the Merseyside club. He signed a new five-year deal after impressing in pre-season with the first team.

KENA BETANCUR/GettyImages

Kelleher, who is named an 'outstanding talent' by Klopp, recently played in front of 100,000 fans when Liverpool took on Manchester United in the US. He kept a clean sheet against a talented United side, showing that the stopper has nerves of steal.

The Reds also have established first team member Simon Mignolet and Polish youth international Kamil Grabara.