William Gallas Claims Ex-Arsenal Defensive Partner Used to 'Panic' About Facing Didier Drogba

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas has claimed that former Gunners teammate Philippe Senderos used to fear coming up against certain players, naming Didier Drogba as the man who most frequently terrorised the former Swiss international to the point of pre-game panic.

Gallas played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham during his career, and lifted lift the lid on Senderos as he often partnered him in the middle of the back four under Arsene Wenger during his four years at the club.

He told RMC Sport (via Get French Football News): “I knew Philippe Senderos, before a match he would need to speak a lot, you could see that he was sweating, that he did not feel good, especially against certain players.

"I saw him against Chelsea, against Didier Drogba, where he would genuinely panic, like he was going through his match before playing it.

"And unfortunately, when you saw him on the pitch, he lost his playing abilities, he didn’t play well. But against his own teammates, he played better.”

Senderos was signed by Arsene Wenger prior to Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season in 2003, but sat out almost the entire season due to a foot injury and a recurring back problem.

After struggling to get into the first team upon his return, he eventually broke through in early 2005 thanks to Sol Campbell's injury, and would go on to be an important player in the following two seasons, winning an FA Cup and reaching the 2005/06 Champions League final.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He fell out of favour soon after, however, and following loan spells with Milan and Everton, he left for Fulham in 2010.

He now plays for Houston Dynamo in MLS, where he has scored a remarkable four goals in eight matches.