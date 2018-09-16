Alan Shearer Identifies the 'Huge Issue' With David Wagner's Huddersfield Side

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Alan Shearer has said he believes Huddersfield Town's inability to score will be a 'huge issue' for manager David Wagner and his players.

Speaking on Match of the Day, and later quoted by the Huddersfield Examiner, former Newcastle striker Shearer admitted he feels that the Terriers' lack of goals, despite creating good chances, is a real concern going forward.

He had been asked the question by fellow striker Gary Lineker, who said he felt similarly that Huddersfield had been unlucky to lose the match to Crystal Palace but must start scoring regularly.

John Early/GettyImages

Lineker said: “Huddersfield were a bit unlucky. They created lots of chances, but they’ve got to start sticking the ball in the net – five goals in the last 15 games.”


In response, Shearer replied: “David Wagner was right. They created so many chances but that’s a huge issue for them that they can’t put the ball in the back of the net.”


Huddersfield have scored just two goals in their opening five Premier League games - the lowest in the league - and have conceded 11, the second highest behind Fulham. It also gives them the worst goal difference of the Premier League table at -9, which could become a factor later in the season.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Currently the Terriers sit in 17th position in the table with two points - a point ahead of Newcastle and Burnley in the relegation zone - having earned two draws so far this season.

Majority of the Match of the Day's focus post-match was on Wilfried Zaha though, the forward both scoring a sublime winner for Palace and conducting a strong interview criticising some of the refereeing decisions surrounding him - insisting players were unlikely to be sent off for rash tackles on him, whereas against other players they might see red.

