BBC Pundit Alan Shearer Believes Liverpool Could Have Scored 'Six or Seven' Against Spurs

Liverpool have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, winning all of their first five games. Liverpool's latest win came with an impressive performance away to Tottenham on Saturday, where they won 2-1.

Liverpool have conceded just two goals this season and looked dominant for the majority of the game against their title rivals Tottenham. However BBC pundit Alan Shearer claims that the Reds should have been able to turn that dominance into more goals.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"They should have had a field day because their pressing at times was excellent and they pressured Tottenham into making mistakes," Sheared said on Match of the Day.

“Liverpool definitely deserved it but the worrying thing is they weren’t even at their best. If they had been, they could have probably scored six or seven.”

Shearer definitely had a point as Liverpool, especially through Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, squandered numerous chances in the second half to put the game to bed.

Liverpool fully deserved the win.



The attackers were wasteful and should have finished off the game sooner.



Wijnaldum & Milner were outstanding. Robbo and Firmino very good. — Ben D'Arcy (@ben_darcy) September 15, 2018

On this occasion it nearly cost Liverpool the win. An injury time goal from Eric Lamela gave Tottenham belief and many believe they should have been awarded a late penalty on as Mane appeared to kick Son Heung-min's foot as he went to shoot.

Fellow pundit Ian Wright also commented on Liverpool after the game: "Jurgen Klopp said it was a good performance but he wanted a more ruthless performance and they could have been more ruthless. They were wasteful with their chances.

"Liverpool were so good in that first half but they could have given the ball a lot earlier. That was the only problem with them today, other than that they were absolutely brilliant."