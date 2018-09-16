Chelsea Line Up Contract Talks for David Luiz Just Months After Near-Exit This Summer

Chelsea defender David Luiz is believed to be preparing for contract talks with the club in the coming weeks, following an impressive start to the season under his new manager Mauricio Sarri.

Luiz's current deal runs out at the end of the season, and the Mirror report that the Blues are eager to keep the 31-year-old at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian international missed much of last season through injury, and his reported fall out with then manager Antonio Conte was also believed to have contributed to his lack of appearances.

Under Sarri, Luiz has earned himself a starting spot alongside Antonio Rüdiger in the backline, and the west Londoners have won all five of their opening matches. While the former Benfica man has arguably been at fault for a couple of goals conceded so far, his play has been far from the erratic nature that has seen countless Blues managers tear their hair out in the past.

Should Chelsea be unable to agree a new deal with Luiz by January, they could risk losing the player on a free transfer in the summer. A real fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, the lively defender joined Chelsea in 2010, and was a Champions League winner with the club. Following a brief sojourn to Paris Saint-Germain, Luiz rejoined his beloved Blues in 2016.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Sarri claimed that he's targeting his side becoming the best side in England, but has maintained that they are still some way behind the title challengers. The Blues stormed to a 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday to maintain their 100% record, with an Eden Hazard hat-trick seeing the side power back from an early setback.