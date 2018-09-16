Everton 1-3 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Yarmolenko & Arnautovic Give Hammers First Win

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic gave Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham their first Premier League win of the season as they beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Arnautovic used his strength to latch on to a long ball forward, playing in Ukrainian international Yarmolenko to open the score. Yarmolenko then got on the end of a poor Jordan Pickford pass to curl home a great second.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson got the Toffees back into the match on the stroke of halftime, but Arnautovic slid home a winner for West Ham at the hour mark.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

EVERTON





Key Talking Point





Everton just couldn't defend in this match. Again and again they gifted opportunities to West Ham and ultimately threw away the points through their own play, rather than brilliance from the Hammers.

First Digne was at fault for losing his man Yarmolenko for the opener, before an atrocious Jordan Pickford pass gifted the Ukrainian a chance for his second. The bend and curl on the shot was great, but why the defence stood off so much remains a mystery.

After an unbeaten start to the season, Marco Silva will now have some serious inquiries to make of his players after this defensively lax display.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (5), Kenny (5), Holgate (4), Zouma (6), Digne (5), Gueye (6), Schneiderlin (5), Walcott (8), Sigurdsson (7), Calvert-Lewin (6), Tosun (3).

Substitutes: Bernard (6), Niasse (6), Lookman (N/A).

STAR MAN - Walcott was just about Everton's only bright spark in the match, with his running and play out wide causing West Ham problems.

He couldn't see the whole game out, but while he was on the turf for Marco Silva's side, he looked the most likely to create a way back into the game.

walcott being our only good player rn — chloe (@calvertlewinx) September 16, 2018

Cenk Tosun and Calvert Lewin are not good enough. No excuses they just aren't. When Everton have these players available they should just stick Walcott upfront. #EFC — Liam G (@liamg1878) September 16, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Cenk Tosun could have scored at least a hat-trick, if not more in the match, but the Turkish international looks really low on confidence, and so failed to find the net on several occasions and was hooked in the second half.

WEST HAM





Key Talking Point





The Hammers had a point to prove after an appalling start to the season, and they needed some big characters to step up to the plate. In Arnautovic and Yarmolenko they found exactly that in this match.

The big Austrian in particular was immense and bullied Mason Holgate for the entire time he was on the pitch. He also showed the selflessness to turn provider for the opener, and got his just rewards in the second half.

Ukrainian Yarmolenko was also exceptional, scoring twice on his first Premier League start - with sublime technique for his second effort - even if he was somewhat helped out by lax defending.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Fabianski (8), Zabaleta (6), Balbuena (7), Diop (7), Masuaku (6), Rice (7), Yarmolenko (9), Noble (7), Obiang (8), Felipe Anderson (7), Arnautovic (10).

Substitutes: Antonio (7), Sanchez (7), Snodgrass (N/A).

STAR MAN - Arnautovic was immense for the Hammers throughout the game, until a knock ended his match just past the hour mark. It was the perfect example of a centre forward's role, as he showed every ounce of his strength and movement to bully the Everton defence.

After the difficult start to the season, West Ham needed some big characters and Arnautovic was exactly that. Unselfish in his first assist for Yarmolenko, he then got the goal he deserved later in the half.

10 - Marko Arnautovic has been directly involved in 10 of West Ham's last 14 @premierleague goals (six goals, four assists). Instrumental. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2018

Looking Ahead





Everton face a tough away trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal next Sunday and Silva will be hoping his side show a much more solid defensive unit.

West Ham, meanwhile, face a home clash with Chelsea in their next Premier League outing and while the odds will be against Pellegrini's men, they will take confidence from this win.