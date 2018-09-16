How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Jenna West
September 16, 2018

After a two-week international break, Serie A returns with Juventus taking on Sassuolo on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo still has yet to score his first competitive goal for the Italian champions, but it hasn't prevented them from starting the season a perfect 3-0-0–the only team in Serie A with an unblemished record. Sassuolo sits surprisingly in second-place with a 2-0-1 mark, which includes a win over Inter Milan, so Ronaldo and Juve will have to be wary of an upset.

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli will miss Sunday's match after suffering a calf injury in a training session on Thursday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

