Mauricio Pochettino Backs Tottenham Squad '200%' After Sliding to Limp Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged Liverpool were the better team after they subjected his Tottenham side to their second defeat in as many games in a 2-1 loss at Wembley on Saturday. 

Spurs struggled to keep a lid on the Reds' forward impetus as goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino maintained their early season winning streak - with Erik Lamela's stoppage time strike proving only to be a consolation for Tottenham. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, Spurs had appeals for a penalty on the last play of the game denied by referee Michael Oliver after Liverpool's Sadio Mane appeared to have made unlawful contact with Heung-min Son in the penalty area. 


Pochettino appeared to feel aggrieved with the penalty non-call, despite admitting that his side ultimately fell to defeat against a superior outfit. 

"They were better, we competed, and we were close," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "The last action was crazy because it was a penalty, Mane on Son. We could be talking after the match in a different way. But they were better, there is nothing to say. 

"Of course I am disappointed with the result but we need to keep working and improving. It's only early in the season but we've improved a lot. It was difficult and today was a competitive game, you can win, you can lose. But we need to keep working, we are disappointed with the result but there are a lot of games ahead."

Despite falling to two defeats in a row after starting the campaign with three successive victories, Pochettino refused to panic as he remains convinced with what his side can achieve.  

"It's easy to criticise the performance after losing the game and conceding many chances but, from the beginning since we beat Manchester United the reality has been different," he added. 

"There are a lot of things to analyse and access, we are a long away, not in terms of results but performance. I am relaxed, I'm not worried. My confidence in these players is 200 per cent, not 100 per cent, 200 per cent."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)