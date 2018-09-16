Pep Guardiola Admits 'Guilt' Over Not Playing England Starlet in Fulham Demolition

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he feels guilty about not playing Phil Foden in his team's 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

The Citizens opened the scoring with only 90 seconds on the clock and from that point on it was a stroll in the park for the Premier League champions. Speaking after the easy win over the Cottagers, Guardiola was quoted by Sky Sports admitting that he felt guilty for failing to bring on Foden in the match.

If Phil Foden is not good enough to be introduced even after being 3-0 up with 43 mins remaining then there's no point keeping him in the matchday squad and better send him on loan. — . (@Pepbobbiola) September 15, 2018

"I feel guilty," Guardiola said.

"He deserves to play. The problem was the injury to Sergio Aguero, we didn't want to take a risk. Phil Foden will play a lot of games this season - I feel it. The guys after the game were so tired, we have games, games, games, he's going to play. I like him a lot. Every time he plays, he plays so good. He will play minutes."





Despite hitting three past Fulham and dominating the game, Guardiola admitted disappointment that his team did not score more and insisted that they must be more clinical in the future.





"It's a good result but we created many chances to score five, six and seven. We have to be more clinical as the contenders are so tough and the goal difference is so crucial. The last 15-20 minutes the team was very tired. After the international break it's very complicated - these games are always dangerous."

The win lifted City to third in the table, two points behind joint leaders Liverpool and Chelsea. Up next for the reigning champions is a trip to Wales to face Cardiff City in what promises to be a spicy affair after last year's eventful FA Cup meeting.