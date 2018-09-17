Bayern Munich Eye Move for Tottenham Attacker Son Heung-min Following Asian Games Success

Bayern Munich have their sights set on signing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, after the South Korea international managed to escape mandatory military service by winning a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Son has been one of the stand out players in the Premier League in recent years, helping Spurs climb up the top flight's hierarchy and cement themselves among the top four teams in the league.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

His impressive record of 47 goals and 26 assists for Tottenham has convinced Bayern Munich that Son can make the step up to life at the Allianz Arena, according to Calciomercato, although they were first made aware of the forward's ability during a seven-year spell in Germany.

It is almost certain that Bayern Munich like Son as a player, especially after seeing the 26-year-old first hand a number of times in the Bundesliga, but there doesn't appear to be much basis for this transfer rumour.

Bayern Munich are already well covered in wide areas - although Kingsley Coman will be out injured until the new year - especially after Serge Gnabry returned to Bavaria.

Youngsters Franck Evina and Meritan Shabani, both of whom made their first team debuts last season, can also be brought into the first team if manager Niko Kovač faces an injury crisis.

Perhaps most surprising about this rumour is that Bayern Munich, despite being one of European football's biggest clubs, have never spent over £40m for a single player at any time in their history.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

World Cup-winning midfielder Corentin Tolisso is currently the club's most expensive signing at £37m, but a move for Tottenham winger Son could set the Bavarian giants back more than twice their record fee.