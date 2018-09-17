ON THIS DAY: Messi Arrives in Barcelona, Real Madrid Hit Six & Xhaka Scores First Arsenal Goal

A new day, a new week but some things never change - well in footballing history terms they don't at least.

Today, we roll on during our look back through the footballing archives to September 17 - a day that has seen thrills, spills and plenty of goals over the years.

Here is a selection of some finer moments from way back when.

Asprilla Hat-Trick Sets St James' Park Alight

It seems a very long time ago that Newcastle were gracing the Champions League group stages. And you would indeed be right, with the Magpies fighting at the wrong end of the table in recent years.

Take a trip back to 1997 though, and you uncover one of Newcastle's finest ever accomplishments. Hosting the iconic Barcelona at St James' Park, Kenny Dalglish's side showed no fear - with Colombian superstar Faustino Asprilla at the forefront of their success on the night.

His ice cool hat-trick put the Magpies in dreamland, netting his third just minutes after half-time. The home crowd would be on tenterhooks for the remainder of the game though, as first Luis Enrique, and then Luis Figo reduced the arrears for Barça. Dalglish's side would eventually hold on, completing a famous victory.

City Crash to Lincoln League Cup Defeat

It seems that these look back through the archives are heavily focused on Manchester City coming a cropper.

Well in reality, they are - because it happened an awful lot during the 1990's and early 2000's. In the spirit of humiliating the best team in the land, September 17 throws up another example of classic City from days gone by.

Up against Lincoln City in the League Cup back in 1995, City would have been overwhelming favourites to get the job done. Right? Wrong. It was a pretty painful experience in the end, with Uwe Rosler's goal in the opening minute usurped by four replies from the home side.

Memories eh?

Xhaka Opens Gunners Account

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka netted the fourth Premier League goal of his career at the weekend, and wouldn't you know, it occurred almost two years to the day after his first.

The Swiss international isn't prolific by any means - but he does seemingly enjoy scoring the odd long range banger. His first goal for the club was an example of just this, with Xhaka shifting the ball onto his left foot before hammering home Arsenal's fourth goal at the KCOM Stadium.

The goal sealed a resounding 4-1 win for Arsene Wenger's side - and may well be the last positive thing that Xhaka has done at the club (this may quite possibly be not true).

Drogba Downs Liverpool as Ballack Sees Red

Chelsea and Liverpool appear to be positioning themselves as the two strongest candidates to break Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League table - so it seems fitting to be able to bring you a clash between these two from 12 years ago.

Back then, the Blues were the dominant force in English football having won back-to-back Premier League titles. Rafa Benitez's side meanwhile were looking to build on an impressive season of their own, having finished 3rd on 82 points during the 05/06 campaign.

Their clash at Stamford Bridge was a tight early season affair, settled by a first half goal from legendary Ivorian striker Didier Drogba. Michael Ballack's sending off spiced things up a little, but Jose Mourinho's side held on to claim all three points.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona Journey Begins

It's a rather special, special day in footballing folklore - with Lionel Messi's incredible journey to superstardom with Barcelona beginning on this day eighteen years ago.

The then 13-year-old rocked up at La Masia for a trial from Newell's Old Boys and immediately impressed all and sundry - with the Catalans pulling out all the stops to sign him on the spot.

The rest is as they say history - with Messi arguably going on to become the greatest player to have ever played the game. His statistics in front of goal? 556 goals in 642 appearances. His contribution to Barcelona and world football as a whole? Immeasurable.

The good news? He's still only 31.

Real Madrid Blitz Galatasaray in Champions League Goal Fest

Real Madrid have handed out some real Champions League drubbings over the years, and on this day five years ago, they served up another away day battering.

Galatasaray were Real's opponents on the day, but it was soon apparent that they would prove no match for the quality oozing throughout Real's side. Isco's opener was soon added to by Karim Benzema, and when Cristiano Ronaldo's brace was topped up by another Benzema strike, it was game, set and match to Los Blancos.

Not even Umut Bulut's consolation could provide the last laugh, as Ronaldo struck once more - completing a rousing 6-1 demolition job.

Moyes' Man Utd Pick Apart Leverkusen

Five years ago, David Moyes was the 'Chosen One'. Five years ago, David Moyes was Manchester United manager and five years ago today, he was winning Champions League matches.

Things have somewhat changed since then, but this is one memory that Moyes may look back on fondly when he reflects on his short time at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney got the party started on this particular night, before sloppy defending allowed Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes to equalise. The Germans inability to keep it tight at the back would cost them though, as quick retorts from Robin van Persie, Rooney and Antonio Valencia quickly gave the Red Devils a three-goal advantage.

A late Omer Toprak goal gave the scoreline a more respectable look, but United were clear and deserved 4-2 winners on the night.