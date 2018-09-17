Fabian Delph Claims Manchester City Must Be 'More Ruthless' After 3-0 Fulham Win

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Despite Manchester City kicking off this season with a near perfect start, including a recent 3-0 win against Fulham, Fabian Delph believes the club should have been 'more ruthless' in their recent victory against the Cottagers.


The versatile player has only featured once in City's latest league campaign, though he had a lot to say about their performance of late, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I've been working to get fit and get up to speed, and after 70 minutes today I'm on track to getting back to full fitness," Delph said.

"I felt like I won most of my duels and I was communicating well with the rest of the team. I couldn't get my feet sorted at times but that will come with more match time and fitness.

"It was frustrating to not put more chances into the back of the net - we need to be more ruthless."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The comments may not come as a surprise to City fans, having watched their side significantly slow down in the second half of Saturday's game with the Sun claiming manager Pep Guardiola was 'angry and upset' after the clash. 

"We knew Fulham could be a threat - they have been impressive already this season," Delph continued.

"But we started with the mindset that we needed to be on the front foot. We try to do that in every game."

City will play newly promoted Cardiff next weekend, where Delph will be hoping his comments spur the team on to a confident victory

