Liverpool Fan Favourite Confident That UCL Run Will Create 'Hunger and Desire' for Title Challenge

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson believes that a strong start in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday will help spur the Reds onto a potential title challenge this season.

The Reds kick off their European campaign at Anfield with confidence high having registered maximum points from the opening five games in the league.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although the new campaign is still in its infancy, Robertson believes that Liverpool have a new found belief that the club can challenge in every competition this year, including going one step further in the Champions League.

"Without being ahead of ourselves, we do believe going into every game that we can win," Robertson said, quoted by the Mirror. "Of course, because we’re Liverpool, we’re a big club, and we do believe that. That’s a big club’s mentality.

"Consistency is key. That’s how Man City won last season. Consistently they were so good, and that’s why they ran away with it. The start that we’ve had is very good, we’ve won every game that’s been put in front of us. We just need to keep continuing.

"[PSG] are a hell of a team, it’s going to be hard, we’ve got a tough group. But we need to get off to a good start," he added about the club's chances in Europe this season.

"We were so close, but this season we have to take that hunger and desire into whatever tournament we play in, and next up’s the Champions League and hopefully we can start on a positive on Tuesday."

Liverpool currently sit level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, and fans will be desperate for their domestic form to carry over into the Champions League when the club welcomes the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to Anfield.

Arnold Jerocki/GettyImages

However, the Reds will face tough tests in each of their Champions League group stage matches, with Italian giants S.S.C. Napoli and Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade making up the rest of Group C.