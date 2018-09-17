Liverpool Target Hints at Secret Weapon Reds Could Use in Transfer Pursuit

Liverpool could have the upper hand in the race to land target Nicolo Barella despite the strong interest from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds beat the London side 2-1 at Wembley this past Saturday and are also looking to beat them to the signing of the Italy international, who currently plays with Cagliari, according to the Express.

Both AC Milan and Inter are said to be keen on snatching the 21-year-old midfielder up, yet Klopp is thought to be very optimistic over landing the player.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Barella helped Italy finish third in the Under-21 World Cup last year and was subsequently bumped up to the senior setup.

The 21-year-old possesses impressive technical ability and has also been likened to new Inter signing Radja Nainggolan, who has also spent time at Cagliari.

According to Express, Klopp could use Ragnar Klavan to help in Liverpool's pursuit of the starlet. The defender now plays for Cagliari and the two clubs also have a very good relationship.

Liverpool are leading Premier League rivals Tottenham in the chase to sign highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella. (Source: Sunday Express) pic.twitter.com/QA5fcsFvXA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 16, 2018

Their cordial terms were brought about by Liverpool allowing Klavan to join the Italian side on deadline day. Cagliari were short on defenders, with the window nearing a close, and the English side made quick work of the deal in spite of not having to sell the defender.

Liverpool could go another route, however, given Barella's admiration for one of their minority owners.

NBA superstar LeBron James owns a 2% stake in the Anfield side, which he purchased for $6.5m in 2011, and the Italian seems to be a big fan. He's also revealed that he would prefer to continue his career in the Premier League.

“If I had to choose between Serie A and the Premier League, I’d go for England, because I like the way they approach the game," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Plus everyone there is just as irritable and prone to fouls as me!"

“My dream is to get a nice house with a garden and a pool. And to meet LeBron James.”