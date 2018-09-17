Maurizio Sarri Backs Eden Hazard to Win Golden Boot After Virtuoso Display Against Cardiff

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes that Eden Hazard can win the Premier League Golden Boot this season, after the Belgian scored three goals against Cardiff on Saturday.

Hazard continued his brilliant start to the season with his first hat-trick since February 2014, providing a clinical finish for his first before a deflected strike and a penalty sealed the treble.

Hazard has seven goals and three assists for club and country since the start of the season, and Sarri believes that the Belgian can maintain his form for the whole campaign, according to quotes from the Evening Standard.

37 - Eden Hazard has scored in more home Premier League games without ending on the losing side than any other player in the history of the competition (37 - W34 D3 L0). Charm. pic.twitter.com/fIjWJN7gOs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

Asked if Hazard can win the Golden Boot, Sarri replied: "I think so. We have spoken and I told him he can score 40 goals. He has to improve some things, but he can do it."

Sarri was then asked if Hazard shared his manager's confidence that he could score 40 goals this season. "If you have seen Saturday's match, then I think so!" replied the Italian.

Willian added a fourth goal after Hazard's hat-trick to give Chelsea a 4-1 victory and put them top of the Premier League table on goal difference from Liverpool.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sarri is just the fourth manager to win his first five Premier League games, following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Craig Shakespeare.





Hazard has now scored 74 goals and provided 41 assists in the Premier League since his Chelsea debut in August 2012. The 115 goals to which he has directly contributed is more than any other midfielder in the same period.

He will aim to keep his good run going when Chelsea travel to West Ham next Sunday.