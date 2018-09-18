Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis '99.9% Certain' to Leave Gunners & Take Reins at Milan

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is reportedly on the verge of quitting the club for Milan after spending close to a decade with the Gunners and recently overseeing a major restructuring of the club that saw long serving manager Arsene Wenger finally move on.

Gazidis has been linked with a switch to Milan for some time, but a report from the Daily Mail now rates the likelihood of completing the move at 99.9%.

It is said that for performing a similar role at San Siro, the Manchester-raised, Oxford-educated official will receive a £1m increase on his current £2.6m annual salary. He would also apparently be entitled to an equity share in the Rossoneri that 'could be worth millions'.

An 'informed' source even told the Daily Mail, "It is 99.9 per cent certain Ivan will leave. It looks like a done deal and it appears the club are preparing a statement."

Milan's interest in Gazidis comes after American company Elliott Management inherited the seven-time European champions from former owner Li Yonghong after the Chinese businessman defaulted on a €415m loan to the investment firm.

Ivan Gazidis is to leave Arsenal. I find it bizarre that he would successfully implement changes at the club and then walk away from it. I guess greed won in the end. — 1886 (@1886_blog) September 17, 2018

Gazidis is said to have impressed with his business acumen, which has seen Arsenal become one of the most famous and marketable clubs on the planet despite a downturn in on-field achievement over the latter half of Wenger's reign.

His restructuring resulted in the arrival of top executive Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, while he was also key in the appointment of detail-oriented coach Unai Emery.

After several disastrous years by their own high standards, Milan are looking to return to the pinnacle of Italian and European football. The Rossoneri haven't won Serie A since 2011, while they haven't played in the Champions League since 2014.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Hiring an experienced official like Gazidis to run the club behind the scenes will be a huge boost.