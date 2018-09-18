Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis '99.9% Certain' to Leave Gunners & Take Reins at Milan

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is reportedly on the verge of quitting the club for Milan after spending close to a decade with the Gunners and recently overseeing a major restructuring of the club that saw long serving manager Arsene Wenger finally move on.

Gazidis has been linked with a switch to Milan for some time, but a report from the Daily Mail now rates the likelihood of completing the move at 99.9%.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

It is said that for performing a similar role at San Siro, the Manchester-raised, Oxford-educated official will receive a £1m increase on his current £2.6m annual salary. He would also apparently be entitled to an equity share in the Rossoneri that 'could be worth millions'.

An 'informed' source even told the Daily Mail, "It is 99.9 per cent certain Ivan will leave. It looks like a done deal and it appears the club are preparing a statement."

Milan's interest in Gazidis comes after American company Elliott Management inherited the seven-time European champions from former owner Li Yonghong after the Chinese businessman defaulted on a €415m loan to the investment firm.

Gazidis is said to have impressed with his business acumen, which has seen Arsenal become one of the most famous and marketable clubs on the planet despite a downturn in on-field achievement over the latter half of Wenger's reign.

His restructuring resulted in the arrival of top executive Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, while he was also key in the appointment of detail-oriented coach Unai Emery.

After several disastrous years by their own high standards, Milan are looking to return to the pinnacle of Italian and European football. The Rossoneri haven't won Serie A since 2011, while they haven't played in the Champions League since 2014.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Hiring an experienced official like Gazidis to run the club behind the scenes will be a huge boost.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)