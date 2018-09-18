'Here's Hoping You Start!': Fan Favourite Erik Lamela Backed for Inter Game By Tottenham Support

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Argentine Erik Lamela has recovered from injury and is yet again impressing the Tottenham Hotspur faithful.

Scoring against Liverpool last weekend, the winger will be in high spirits ahead of Spurs' Champions League opener. Up against Italian giants Internazionale, the Lilywhites will look for an important victory in Milan.

With such a crucial game on the horizon, fans hoped onto Twitter and let their feelings be known under Lamela's latest post:

Have a feeling you're going to smash it tomorrow coco. — SpursinBarcelona (@BarcelonaSpurs) September 17, 2018

You best be starting coco !!!!! — Steve (@steview6203) September 18, 2018

Affectionately nicknamed 'Coco', Tottenham supporters seem to have a really close bond with their no.11. Having only appeared twice this season, Lamela has contributed one goal and one assist in a mere 47 minutes.





Losing their last two Premier League matches against Watford and Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino may think about rotating his side for this tie. In a group with giants Barcelona, winning in Italy could prove very important later on down the line.

I really hope you will be on the pitch @ErikLamela you, son and @LucasMoura7 are the only hope we have — Katleho Byrd (@AfricaSpurs) September 17, 2018

You will score a hatrick — NovacTvz🇬🇧 (@NovacTvz) September 17, 2018

Hoping to work himself back into the regular fold, Lamela's contribution on Saturday will have certainly impressed his manager. Spurs looked lost until his introduction, as he came on to give the Lilywhites a new lease of life.

Formerly at Roma, Lamela has a lot of experience against Serie A opposition. It seems only time will tell whether his compatriot feels such an understanding is advantageous.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Disappointingly knocked out of last season's competition by Juventus in the phase of 16, ten poor minutes at Wembley killed Tottenham's European hopes.

However, defeating eventual champions Real Madrid in the group stages showed that Spurs can compete against the big guns. With those kind of victories, many a loyal follower will be dreaming of late round knockout heroics at their new ground.