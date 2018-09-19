8 New Players Set to Fulfil Their Destiny in the UEFA Champions League This Season

Each and every season new players write history in the Champions League, the single biggest and most prestigious club competition on the planet.

These eight players might not have a great deal of experience when it comes to the Champions League, but they've got all the attributes to light up the competition this season.

Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Napoli paid around €30m to land talented Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis over the summer, with this season presenting the 22-year-old with his first taste of Champions League action, or indeed any continental competition.

He hasn't yet managed to make an impact in Serie A, but with Napoli selling Jorginho over the summer and Napoil fans crying out for some quality, his time to shine is rapidly approaching.

Nikola Kalinic (Atletico Madrid)

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Nikola Kalinic refused a World Cup runner-up medal in the summer after being sent home from Croatia's squad after the first game in Russia and is looking for a way to redeem himself after making the high profile switch to Atletico Madrid.

Kalinic, who has only ever played two Champions League qualifying games in his career to date, has thrived at certain clubs in the past and has the potential to be invaluable this season.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

TF-Images/GettyImages

Jadon Sancho is one of England's brightest young talents and is starting to become increasingly involved in the first team at Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club paid Manchester City a reported £8m for his signature last year.

The teenager took the move to improve his chances of progression and will be eagerly awaiting his chance to play in the Champions League and realise his vast potential. He could be England's next great hope, watch this space.

Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

George Weah became the first non-European player to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995 but he never won the Champions League despite his talent and reputation. Now, 18-year-old son Timothy will attempt to win the prestigious trophy for the Weah family.

The 18-year-old scored in France's Trophee des Champions against Monaco in August and netted his first Ligue 1 goal in a game against Caen. This guy looks very dangerous with lightning speed and deadly finishing.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The arrival of emerging Argentine starlet Lauturo Martinez at Inter from Racing Club was one of Europe's most high profile transfers of the summer, not least because the 21-year-old inherited a shirt formerly won by Ronaldo, Roberto Baggio, Adriano and Wesley Sneijder.

Inter are finally back in the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12 and will be hoping Martinez can inject something magical into this season's competition.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Strictly speaking, new Bayern Munich signing Leon Goretzka has played a fair amount of Champions League football, spanning six games and two seasons with former club Schalke.

The 23-year-old midfielder is still to start a Champions League game, though, and now has the opportunity to show that he belongs at the highest level, having already made a strong start to his Bayern career in domestic games.

Mariano (Real Madrid)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Five minutes of a 3-3 group stage draw with Legia Warsaw in November 2016 is all the Champions League experience that Real Madrid forward Mariano has under his belt.

But now back with Los Blancos after a promising season at Lyon and wearing the number seven shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo there is an incredible level of expectation on the shoulders of the one-cap Dominican Republic international. There is no bigger stage to prove he is worthy.

Arthur (Barcelona)

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been likened to Camp Nou legend Andres Iniesta since joining the club since Gremio, an association that became even stronger after he was awarded the number eight shirt left behind by the 2010 World Cup winner.

Arthur won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio, but if he is to live up to the Iniesta comparisons then he must bring Champions League glory to Catalunya for the first time since 2015.

