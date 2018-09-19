Christian Benteke Fighting for Crystal Palace Future With New Signing Set to Retain Place Up Front

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Christian Benteke could be facing a fight for his future at Crystal Palace, as Roy Hodgson looks set to name an unchanged side for this weekend's meeting with Newcastle United.

Benteke started Palace's first four matches of the Premier League season, but failed to provide a goal or an assist in any of them.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL

A knee injury ruled the Belgian out of last weekend's trip to Huddersfield, with Jordan Ayew leading the line instead. The Ghanaian put in an impressive shift at the John Smith's Stadium and provided the assist for Wilfried Zaha's stunning winner.

The Daily Mail claims that Hodgson will persist with Ayew for this weekend's home match against Newcastle, even if Benteke is fit in time to play, and the Belgian could struggle to regain his place in the side.

Benteke became Palace's record signing when they paid around £27m to bring him to Selhurst Park from Liverpool in 2016, and he looked like he was worthy every penny when he scored 15 Premier League goals that season.

But the 27-year-old managed just three league goals last year, and Hodgson may finally have run out of patience as he looks to his other striking options for inspiration.

As well as Ayew, Hodgson can also call on Alexander Sorloth, although the Norwegian is yet to score in eight league appearances for the Eagles.

Palace's most productive attacking player is the talismanic Zaha, who has scored three of his side's four goals so far this season.

