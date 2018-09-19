Erik Lamela Insists Tottenham Are 'Not Losing Their Confidence' Despite Three Successive Defeats

Erik Lamela insists that Tottenham's dressing room remains full of confidence, despite their dreadful run of form.

Spurs suffered late heartache in their Champions League opener against Inter on Tuesday night, conceding twice in the closing stages of the game to slip to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The defeat was the north Londoners third defeat in a row, something which has never previously happened under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, who took over in 2014.

FULL-TIME: A late comeback sees the hosts take the points at the San Siro as we fall to defeat in our opening game of the @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/Keb9Lhu96f — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2018

Argentina international Lamela maintains that dressing room spirits remain high however, despite their recent blip in form.

“No, I don't think we're losing our confidence. We still believe in each other in this team. That's why we always fight until the end of the season," Lamela said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“Of course, people are thinking like this. But inside the dressing room, I can tell you it's not like this. We believe in this team. It's time to win again. The way we played against Inter will help a lot but we' have confidence in ourselves.”

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Lamela added that he thought Spurs deserved to get something from the game, admitting that he, as well as his teammates, were wasteful in front of goal.

“I don't know honestly if we deserved to lose. In the second half, we scored and then we managed the game. They were tired, we should have scored more goals.

“I had a lot of chances. My teammates too. Their 'keeper did well...sometimes the ball goes in. Tonight it wasn't like this and they had two chances and they scored two goals.

“Football is like this sometimes. But there's nothing to say. We have to improve and next time try to score and finish the game. That's it.”

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs will look to bounce back this weekend when they return to Premier League action against Brighton, before turning their attention to their second Champions League group game against Lionel Messi's Barcelona.