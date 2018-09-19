Julian Draxler Insists PSG Deserved More From Anfield Defeat Despite Dominant Liverpool Performance

Despite the narrow 3-2 score line, Liverpool’s victory over PSG on Tuesday night was of relative comfort in terms of dominating their opposition performance wise, but Julian Draxler has suggested that his side deserved the point which they nearly secured.

The German midfielder’s PSG side were minutes away from securing a draw at Anfield - having fought back from 2-0 down to the home side - before Roberto Firmino sealed a late win for Liverpool with a stoppage time strike.

80' PSG make a double substitution:



Julian Draxler and Choupo-Moting come in 🔁 Di Maria and @ECavaniOfficial come out #LFCPSG 2-1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 18, 2018

Although the win came late, Liverpool were superior to PSG in most aspects of the game and were generally regarded as worthy winners, though Draxler has claimed otherwise, arguing ‘we deserved the draw.’

As quoted by Metro, Draxler said: “We did not start very well. Liverpool led 2-0 but we also know it’s hard to score two goals here.

“We deserved the draw but we recognise that Liverpool are a very strong team and Firmino showed that in the last few minutes.”

Liverpool’s late show through Firmino was the decisive act of the game, and in that sense, PSG will share Draxler’s tone of disappointment that they did not hang on for the point which they fought back to earn at 2-2.

However, Liverpool’s 2-0 lead in the first half was arguably more reflective of the game as a whole, and particularly of the home side’s superior performance levels which simply stunned the visitors and forced them back into anonymity at times at Anfield.

James Milner gets everywhere 🏃💨



Another huge performance from the Liverpool midfielder 💪 pic.twitter.com/i9noQlKXjV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

Thomas Tuchel also reflected on the disappointing nature of his side’s defeat after the game, with the PSG head coach adding: “In the first half we lacked aggressiveness. If you want to win the Champions League you have to take three points here and be more cunning.

“I am proud of the team and I hope we will do better in front of our supporters in Paris.”