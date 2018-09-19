'Maybe Gazidis Will Overpay': Arsenal Fans Worry Ivan Gazidis Could Take Key Player to AC Milan

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

After weeks of speculation, Arsenal announced that CEO Ivan Gazidis will be leaving the club to join AC Milan in December. He was instrumental in this summer's squad overhaul, including the arrival of new manager Unai Emery.

With the news of Gazidis's departure, Arsenal fans are worried that the 54-year-old may use his ties to the club to take Aaron Ramsey to the San Siro with him, either in January or next summer. Ramsey is in the last year of his contract with Arsenal, meaning the theory is not too far-fetched.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

There has been little suggestion that Ramsey will sign a new contract at the club, leaving him free to negotiate a move to overseas clubs in January, when he enters the final six months of his deal.

Fans have jumped on Twitter to discuss Ramsey potentially leaving the club in favour of Milan.

Ramsey initially joined the club back in 2008, leaving Cardiff City as a teenager. He was regularly involved in Arsenal's first team, often being introduced as a substitute in both league and cup matches. However, he suffered a broken leg in early 2010 which severely hampered his development.

Loan moves to Nottingham Forest and Cardiff followed, before Ramsey emerged as a key member of Arsenal's first team in 2011. Since joining the club, he has made 336 appearances, netting 59 goals and creating a further 57 for his teammates.

This season, Ramsey has been deployed by new manager Unai Emery in a more advanced role, yet there have been rumours linking Ramsey with a move to many of Europe's top clubs.

ChelseaBarcelona and Manchester United were all linked with a move for the Welshman this summer. It was suggested that Arsenal were keen to cash in on Ramsey, instead of losing him for nothing next summer. However, for whatever reason, Ramsey remained at the club.

English clubs would still have to agree a deal with Arsenal to sign Ramsey in January (just as Manchester United did for Alexis Sanchez), but overseas clubs would be completely free to discuss a contract with Ramsey in January, unless the Welshman opts to renew his deal.

Should Ramsey leave the club, Arsenal would be losing a vital part of their midfield. The 27-year-old is known for his impressive work ethic and ability to create opportunities from the heart of the midfield, and was voted as Arsenal's player of the season by the fans, proving how highly rated Ramsey is.

Arsenal certainly need to act soon, and they may be keen to arrange a transfer for Ramsey in January to ensure they still receive something in return.

