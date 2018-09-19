'Maybe Gazidis Will Overpay': Arsenal Fans Worry Ivan Gazidis Could Take Key Player to AC Milan

After weeks of speculation, Arsenal announced that CEO Ivan Gazidis will be leaving the club to join AC Milan in December. He was instrumental in this summer's squad overhaul, including the arrival of new manager Unai Emery.

With the news of Gazidis's departure, Arsenal fans are worried that the 54-year-old may use his ties to the club to take Aaron Ramsey to the San Siro with him, either in January or next summer. Ramsey is in the last year of his contract with Arsenal, meaning the theory is not too far-fetched.

There has been little suggestion that Ramsey will sign a new contract at the club, leaving him free to negotiate a move to overseas clubs in January, when he enters the final six months of his deal.

Fans have jumped on Twitter to discuss Ramsey potentially leaving the club in favour of Milan.

Just as we thought Arsenal are on the Rise again, Gazidis resigns. How will this impact Aaron Ramsey's contract situation? #PLToday — Rehan De Jongh (@Rehandejong) September 18, 2018

Ramsey initially joined the club back in 2008, leaving Cardiff City as a teenager. He was regularly involved in Arsenal's first team, often being introduced as a substitute in both league and cup matches. However, he suffered a broken leg in early 2010 which severely hampered his development.

Loan moves to Nottingham Forest and Cardiff followed, before Ramsey emerged as a key member of Arsenal's first team in 2011. Since joining the club, he has made 336 appearances, netting 59 goals and creating a further 57 for his teammates.

This season, Ramsey has been deployed by new manager Unai Emery in a more advanced role, yet there have been rumours linking Ramsey with a move to many of Europe's top clubs.

Rumor is Gazidis is the reason Ramsey hasn't extended his contract. Potential move to Milan? — Sajid_Movieholic (@rabbyx7xafc) September 18, 2018

Ramsey to milan on a free next summer👀 — ciaran williams (@kiwi871) September 18, 2018

Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United were all linked with a move for the Welshman this summer. It was suggested that Arsenal were keen to cash in on Ramsey, instead of losing him for nothing next summer. However, for whatever reason, Ramsey remained at the club.

English clubs would still have to agree a deal with Arsenal to sign Ramsey in January (just as Manchester United did for Alexis Sanchez), but overseas clubs would be completely free to discuss a contract with Ramsey in January, unless the Welshman opts to renew his deal.

Should Ramsey leave the club, Arsenal would be losing a vital part of their midfield. The 27-year-old is known for his impressive work ethic and ability to create opportunities from the heart of the midfield, and was voted as Arsenal's player of the season by the fans, proving how highly rated Ramsey is.

Not all that sorry to see Gazidis leave if I’m truthful but typical of the way we’re run that our CEO has been at the helm since the end of last season with more than half an eye elsewhere, he’s never going to put our interests first, ie Ramsey contract — RKS (@PeskyRattigan) September 18, 2018

Maybe Gazidis will overpay for Ramsey — Gooner Duane (@pennst8drr) September 18, 2018

So Gazidis eventually left? Ramsey to follow. — ♥QUE SERA SERA♥™💎 (@CescOmoniyi) September 18, 2018

Arsenal certainly need to act soon, and they may be keen to arrange a transfer for Ramsey in January to ensure they still receive something in return.