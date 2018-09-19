Ronald'oh! Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Cristiano Ronaldo Is Controversially Sent Off in UCL

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

These days we associate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League with stunning overhead kicks, sublime hattricks and iconic images of him lifting the trophy on numerous occasions.

However, not tonight! His Champions League debut for Juventus lasted just 29 minutes, after the forward was sent off for violent conduct against Valencia.

VI-Images/GettyImages

There was much confusion when the initial decision was given, and even once the replays were shown fans still weren't entirely sure what Ronaldo actually did. The cameras seemed to show the Portuguese hit Jeison Murillo's head, however, whether it was malicious or intentional is yet to be decided.

Regardless, it is his first ever red card in the competition and he left his Juventus teammates a lot to do with still an hour left to play in their clash with the Spaniards. Once he was given his marching orders, Twitter users were almost instant to react to the incident and have their say.

Before Manchester United fans get too excited thinking he'll be suspended for both their clashes against Juventus, the Champions League rules state a straight red card warrants a one-game suspension. This means he'll miss the Bianconeri's next clash against Young Boys, but will still be eligible for both ties against United.

