Aymeric Laporte Clarifies International Future Amid Rumours of Switching Allegiance

September 20, 2018

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has no plans to switch his international allegiance to Spain, even though he is still waiting for his first France call-up.

Having joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January, Laporte had hoped that his contribution to their Premier League title win would convince Didier Deschamps to call him up in time for the World Cup.

Unfortunately, he was not included in France's squad and admitted to "jealousy" at watching Les Bleus win the tournament without him, but he will continue to make himself available for selection.

 "I don't have any news either way, to be honest with you," said Laporte earlier this week., quoted by Sky Sports News.

"Regarding what was said about me playing for Spain, firstly it never happened and secondly I don't think it will happen either.

"It's probably not possible so if anything I will play for France. I will play for France but obviously only if I get selected. That's not up to me, that's up to the manager."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Laporte was born in the French part of the Basque Country and has played over 50 matches for France at various youth levels. But having joined Athletic Bilbao as a youngster he is technically eligible to play for Spain.

The 24-year-old was called up to the French squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and the Netherlands in September 2016, but didn't feature in either match.

Laporte was speaking ahead of Manchester City's Champions League match against French side Lyon, who won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday thanks to goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir.

